Southern Command conveys gratitude towards office of PCDA(O)

The charter of duties of PCDA(O) has been declared as essential services by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (MoD) in the current Covid-19 pandemic (Representational Photo) The charter of duties of PCDA(O) has been declared as essential services by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (MoD) in the current Covid-19 pandemic (Representational Photo)

REPRESENTATIVES from the Southern Command on Wednesday conveyed their gratitude towards officials of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers), or PCDA(O), for continuing to render essential services of disbursement of pay and allowances of all serving and retiring officers of the Indian Army.

The PCDA(O) is responsible for releasing pay and Allowances and personal claims of more than 53,000 officers of the Indian Army. starting from newly-commissioned Lieutenants to the Chief of Defence staff. The charter of duties of PCDA(O) has been declared as essential services by the Controller General of Defence Accounts (MoD) in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the ongoing endeavour of the Indian Army to felicitate Corona Warriors across the country, Major General Tejinder Jaggi and Brigadier Sandeep Sehgal of the Southern Command visited the Office of PCDA(O) on Wednesday to express their gratitude, on behalf of Southern Army Commander, Lt Gen CP Mohanty, for continuous provision of services for serving officers and retirement benefits to the retiring officers amid nationwide lockdown.

In his address, Maj Gen Jaggi said that officials of PCDA(O), led by Dr Nirupama Kajla, has put in relentless efforts in the pay accounting services amid the nationwide lockdown in spite of the atmosphere of fear and severe restrictions on movements of people. All these efforts have gone a long way in keeping the morale of the Army officers high, especially in these challenging times and deserves appreciation, he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd