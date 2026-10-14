‘The more young people they jail…’: How opposition leaders in South are viewing Ranka, Saurav arrests

From Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao to DMK leader M K Stalin, several Opposition leaders from southern states have condemned the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, calling it an attempt to stifle dissent.

In a post on X, KTR called the move “uncalled for” and alleged it “reeks of insecurity”.

“If there is one group of people really fighting for this country’s future, it’s the youth, the Gen Z of this nation. To imprison them because they are trying to clean up the system reeks of insecurity. Slapping trespassing cases is absolutely uncalled for. Five-day judicial custody for waving Indian flags at Jantar Mantar is a new level of Emergency! Don’t forget that the country attained its freedom through protests and movements like these. Dissent is the cornerstone of any democracy,” he wrote on X.