South Korean President reaches Delhi, key meeting with Modi today

The visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discuss shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Lee as he kicked off his visit to India.

“Honoured to call on President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India-Korea relations across multiple domains.

“Confident that his talks tomorrow with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.

The South Korean President began his three-day state visit to India on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. He and Prime Minister Modi will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.