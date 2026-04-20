South Korean President reaches Delhi, key meeting with Modi today

The visiting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discuss shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies.
On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Lee as he kicked off his visit to India.
“Honoured to call on President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea as he begins his State Visit to India. Value his commitment to deepen India-Korea relations across multiple domains.
“Confident that his talks tomorrow with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.
The South Korean President began his three-day state visit to India on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. He and Prime Minister Modi will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Lee will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.
“The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest,” the MEA said in a statement on Thursday.
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President Lee’s visit, from April 19 to 21, marks the first state visit to India by a South Korean President in eight years.
On Monday, the schedule begins with an official welcoming ceremony and wreath-laying at the Gandhi Memorial Park, followed by small-group talks, expanded talks, an MOU exchange ceremony, a joint press conference, and a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Modi.
Following this, the Korea-India Business Dialogue will take place where the leaders of both countries and representatives of major companies will explore mutually beneficial cooperation measures focusing on sectors where their respective strengths and needs align.
President Lee will then interact with key figures from the business communities of both countries at the Korea-India Business Forum, and subsequently attend a state dinner hosted by President Murmu.
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South Korean officials said this is the full-scale launch of Global South diplomacy.
Following the meeting between the leaders of the two countries during last year’s G7 and G20 summits, this state visit—which took place in the shortest period since the inauguration of any previous government—will comprehensively strengthen the special strategic partnership between South Korea and India and present a vision for expanding mutually beneficial strategic cooperation, South Korean officials said.
South Korean officials said they will lay the groundwork for achieving $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 by accelerating negotiations to improve the Korea-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and open a new chapter in bilateral economic cooperation.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More