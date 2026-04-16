South Korean President’s maiden India visit: trade, semiconductors on agenda

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will be visiting India from April 19 to 21, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders, as part of Seoul’s Global South diplomacy. This will be President Lee’s maiden visit to India after assuming office in June 2025, and the first visit by any South Korean President in over eight years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee met last year during the G7 and G20 summits, and the visit is expected to strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two nations. In a bilateral meeting during the visit, the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in areas such as shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, people-to-people connect and cultural exchanges.