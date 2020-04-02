Two civilians shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Soon after the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers. (Representational Image) Soon after the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers. (Representational Image)

Two civilians were shot dead by militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night, police said. The incident took place at Nadimarg village in Kulgam district.

According to SP Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh two civilians identified as Ghulam Hassan Wagey and Siraj-ud-Din were “fired upon by terrorists whose identities are unknown”. “Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot,” he said.

Soon after the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

“We stand with the families of the deceased and shall endeavour to deliver them justice,” Singh said.

