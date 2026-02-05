South India LIVE Updates: Court grants statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in Sabarimala gold loss case

Opposition disrupted the Karnataka Assembly over an alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Assembly rocked over alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed uproar on Wednesday as BJP and JD(S) members protested demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, alleging a Rs 6,000-crore scam involving liquor licences and transfer of officials. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed bribes were being taken for licences and postings, citing allegations by the Wine Merchants’ Association, audio recordings and complaints filed with the Lokayukta. He said that he had submitted three pen drives containing audio evidence and statements by an excise deputy commissioner pointing to commissions reaching the minister.

Sabarimala Devaswom official arrested in ghee sale: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested K R Sunilkumar Potty, a Devaswom official, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 36.24 lakh collected from the sale of ‘Adiya Sishtam ghee’ at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the 2025 mandala-makaravilakku season. Vigilance officials said employees assigned to sell the ghee packets failed to remit the full amount and manipulated stock records, causing financial loss to the Travancore Devaswom Board. The arrest followed a January 13 Kerala High Court order directing a vigilance probe and formation of a special investigation team.

Story continues below this ad Centre ignored Tamil Nadu in Budget, alleges Stalin: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of ignoring the state in the Union Budget despite Assembly elections due by April, alleging that the Centre did not even perform its usual ‘election stunt’ of announcing special allocations for poll-bound states. Addressing a government function in Villupuram, Stalin said the Budget had ‘nothing for Tamil Nadu’, claiming that for the past 11 years no special projects had been announced for the state and that allocations remained paltry despite Tamil Nadu being India’s second-largest economy. Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 01:28 PM IST South India LIVE Updates: Eight outsourced staff of govt-run Victoria Hospital booked for misappropriation of money in Bengaluru Police have registered an FIR against eight outsourced staff members working at the Infosys Lab billing counter at the Government run Victoria Hospital, alleging misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 23.78 lakh collected from patients for blood tests. These accused are the Data Entry Operators (DEO), who had allegedly put up their own UPI QR code and diverted money to their account. The case was registered at the Visvesvarapuram police station on February 3 following a complaint by Dr Deepak S, Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. The alleged offence took place at the Infosys Lab counter located within the hospital premises between January 1, 2025 and May 31, 2025, police said. (PTI) Feb 5, 2026 12:58 PM IST South India LIVE Updates: Court grants statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in second Sabarimala gold loss case A court here on Thursday granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in the second case related to the Sabarimala gold loss incident. Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S granted bail to Potty in the case pertaining to the loss of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). The bail was granted as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of Potty's arrest, making him eligible for statutory bail. Potty had earlier been granted statutory bail in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates. With bail granted in both cases, Potty will be released from jail. (PTI) Feb 5, 2026 12:53 PM IST South India LIVE Updates: Bengaluru metro fare to go up from Feb 9 The Bengaluru metro on Thursday announced an annual automatic fare revision for Namma Metro, which will come into effect from February 9. The hike is somewhere between four per cent and 10 per cent, ranging from Re 1 to Rs 5 based on the distance. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that it is being implemented as per the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The BMRCL, in a release, said the FFC, while recommending the revised fare structure, had observed that "revision of fare after 7.5 years and optimisation of fare zones from 29 to 10 has resulted in an average increase of 51.55 per cent." To avoid such steep increases in the future, the committee recommended "to revise the fare annually by having a transparent Annual Automatic Fare Revision Formula linked with O&M cost or 5 per cent per annum, whichever is lower by rounding off to the nearest rupee." It added that this mechanism helps with the introduction of a small annual fare revision. (PTI)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd