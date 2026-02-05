South India LIVE Updates: Court grants statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in Sabarimala gold loss case

Opposition disrupted the Karnataka Assembly over an alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka Assembly rocked over alleged Rs 6,000-crore excise scam: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed uproar on Wednesday as BJP and JD(S) members protested demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, alleging a Rs 6,000-crore scam involving liquor licences and transfer of officials. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed bribes were being taken for licences and postings, citing allegations by the Wine Merchants’ Association, audio recordings and complaints filed with the Lokayukta. He said that he had submitted three pen drives containing audio evidence and statements by an excise deputy commissioner pointing to commissions reaching the minister.
Sabarimala Devaswom official arrested in ghee sale: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday arrested K R Sunilkumar Potty, a Devaswom official, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 36.24 lakh collected from the sale of ‘Adiya Sishtam ghee’ at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the 2025 mandala-makaravilakku season. Vigilance officials said employees assigned to sell the ghee packets failed to remit the full amount and manipulated stock records, causing financial loss to the Travancore Devaswom Board. The arrest followed a January 13 Kerala High Court order directing a vigilance probe and formation of a special investigation team.
Centre ignored Tamil Nadu in Budget, alleges Stalin: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of ignoring the state in the Union Budget despite Assembly elections due by April, alleging that the Centre did not even perform its usual ‘election stunt’ of announcing special allocations for poll-bound states. Addressing a government function in Villupuram, Stalin said the Budget had ‘nothing for Tamil Nadu’, claiming that for the past 11 years no special projects had been announced for the state and that allocations remained paltry despite Tamil Nadu being India’s second-largest economy.
