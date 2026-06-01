South Coast Railway zone operational from today: How divisions, routes and train operations will change

South Coast Railway zone latest news: Indian Railways‘ newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will start operations from today i.e. June 1. The foundation stone for its headquarters in Visakhapatnam was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8, 2025. With the operationalisation of the SCoR, the total number of railway zones in the country increases to 18.

South Coast Railway zone gazette notification

In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of Section 3 of the Railways Act, 1989 (No.24 of 1989), the Central Government hereby constitutes a new Zonal Railway namely SOUTH COAST RAILWAY with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, out of the existing East Coast Railway and South Central Railway zones, with effect from 01.06.2026.”