South Coast Railway zone operational from today: How divisions, routes and train operations will change
Indian Railways' new South Coast Railway Zone starts operations from today. Here's how the new zone will impact railway routes, passenger train services, freight movement and infrastructure development across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions.
South Coast Railway zone latest news:Indian Railways‘ newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone will start operations from today i.e. June 1. The foundation stone for its headquarters in Visakhapatnam was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8, 2025. With the operationalisation of the SCoR, the total number of railway zones in the country increases to 18.
In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of Section 3 of the Railways Act, 1989 (No.24 of 1989), the Central Government hereby constitutes a new Zonal Railway namely SOUTH COAST RAILWAY with headquarters at Visakhapatnam, out of the existing East Coast Railway and South Central Railway zones, with effect from 01.06.2026.”
According to the notification, the existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts. One part will remain under the existing East Coast Railway and will be renamed as the new Rayagada Division, while the remaining portion of the Waltair Division will become part of the newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone and will be renamed as the Visakhapatnam Division.
Visakhapatnam Division / South Coast Railway: Area of Jurisdiction (w.e.f. 01.06.2026)
South Coast Railway — Visakhapatnam Division | Sections and route kilometres under jurisdiction
Note: incl. = including | excl. = excluding | Jurisdiction effective from 01.06.2026 following carving out of Rayagada Division
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South Coast Railway zone divisions, routes
The South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone has been formed through the reorganisation of parts of the erstwhile South Central Railway (SCR) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) zones. It covers a vast rail network across Andhra Pradesh and also serves parts of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
This new zone is expected to improve operational efficiency, strengthen passenger train services, enhance freight movement and facilitate faster execution of railway infrastructure and capacity expansion projects across the region.
The newly formed zone will consist of four divisions: Visakhapatnam (newly reorganized), Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal.
South Coast Railway zone starts functioning from June 1: Workforce, train operations
The zonal railway will manage a workforce of nearly 17,000 employees. It is expected to handle more than 500 trains during peak operational seasons and over 800 goods trains. It will also expected to play a crucial role in improving cargo movement and multimodal logistics for major ports.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More