South Coast Railway responds to viral Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper proposal

Viral Vande Bharat Sleeper post: South Coast Railway (SCoR) has responded to a viral social media post claiming that it has proposed a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior SCoR official said the viral post is factually incorrect. The Railway official said there is strong demand for such a train, but any decision on introducing a Vande Bharat Sleeper service is taken by the Railway Board (RB).

The official also clarified that the document circulating on social media is only an internal exercise to identify feasible train paths and suitable routes for operating additional train services from Visakhapatnam.