South Coast Railway responds to viral Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper proposal

South Coast Railway has responded to viral claims about a proposed Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Check what the railway zone said.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 2, 2026 01:52 PM IST
South Coast Railway has issued a clarification dismissing viral claims about a proposed Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper service. (Express Photo/File)South Coast Railway has issued an official response to viral claims regarding a proposed Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper service.(Express Photo/File)
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Viral Vande Bharat Sleeper post: South Coast Railway (SCoR) has responded to a viral social media post claiming that it has proposed a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior SCoR official said the viral post is factually incorrect. The Railway official said there is strong demand for such a train, but any decision on introducing a Vande Bharat Sleeper service is taken by the Railway Board (RB).

The official also clarified that the document circulating on social media is only an internal exercise to identify feasible train paths and suitable routes for operating additional train services from Visakhapatnam.

“The communication that has circulated pertains only to an internal exercise for identifying feasible train paths and suitable routes for operating additional train services from Visakhapatnam. All new proposals will be confirmed and approved by railway board only,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

According to the viral post, the zonal railway proposed a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru via Nandyal. The post also claimed that the zone had sought feedback from the railway divisions and zones along the proposed route on the tentative timetable and the feasibility of operating the train.

Vande Bharat Sleeper train service

At present, only one Vande Bharat Sleeper train is in service. It runs between Howrah and Kamakhya, connecting West Bengal and Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train on January 17, 2026. Built by BEML using technology developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the train has been running with full occupancy, according to Indian Railways.

In May, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai will start soon. This new express train is expected to enhance rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai. Bengaluru railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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