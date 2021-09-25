South African held by NCB in Goa; arrested third time for drug offence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai and its Sub Zone Goa arrested South African national Agisilaos Demetriades (31) in North Goa after he was allegedly found in possession of “a small quantity of Hashish/Charas”. Demetriades, was arrested from a residential complex in Pernem, Goa’s northernmost taluka, for “illicit possession of the recovered drug” on Saturday, the NCB said in a statement.

Last year, the NCB had arrested Demetriades in two other cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He was first arrested in a drug case lodged following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, 2020. While he was granted bail by a special court in November, 2020 the NCB had arrested him again in connection with another drug case, in which Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad was arrested. Demetriades was released on bail in December, 2020.

After his arrest on Saturday, Demetriades was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, the NCB said.

Demetriades is the brother of South African model Gabriella Demetriades, who is actor Arjun Rampal’s partner. In a statement issued on Saturday, Rampal, who is currently filming in London, said neither he nor his partner had anything to do with Demetriades’s arrest

“As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person….I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters,” Rampal said in a statement issued Saturday.

The NCB Sub Zone Goa earlier this week also seized 12 LSD Blots (commercial quantity) and a small quantity of MDMA/ecstasy pills from Siolim in North Goa and arrested Nouman Savery (22), a resident of Sigolbhata in Chattisgarh, and Sadiq Ahmed, a resident of Hyderabad, for illicit possession and criminal conspiracy.

In another operation, the NCB Mumbai and the Goa sub zone also seized “ intermediate quantity of MDMA/Ecstasy pills” from Nagoa in North Goa and arrested 22-year-old Mayur Mohnani, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district.