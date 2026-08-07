South Africa recalls envoy after he is spotted at Jacob Zuma-Ajay Gupta meeting

The South African envoy to India, Anil Sooklal, has been “recalled for consultations” by the South African government over his association with former president Jacob Zuma and controversial Indian-origin South African businessman Ajay Gupta.

Sooklal, an Indian-origin South African diplomat, was the country’s G20 sherpa, as well as the BRICS Sherpa, before he was appointed as the High Commissioner to India.

When contacted, Sooklal told The Indian Express that it was a “formality” and there were “no issues of concern.” He said that he will be back in Delhi after two days.

When Zuma visited India in his private capacity in June this year, he had gone to Haridwar where he was photographed with South African envoy Sooklal and businessman Gupta.