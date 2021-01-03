Sourav Ganguly suffers ‘mild heart attack’, undergoes angioplasty after found with 3 blocked arteries

BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly suffered a “mild heart attack” and underwent a “quick primary angioplasty” to clear a blocked coronary artery, doctors at a Kolkata hospital, where he has been admitted, said. He is conscious and his condition is being monitored, they added.

The 48-year-old former Team India skipper was rushed to south Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital in the afternoon after he complained of chest pain.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Ganguly suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym, and was admitted around 1 pm.

“He (Ganguly) was not feeling well last (Friday) night. However, he decided to continue his morning routine on Saturday and suddenly felt dizzy,” a source close to him said.

“When he came to the hospital, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits. His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function,” Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said.

The hospital has set up a five-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal to supervise his treatment.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, Dr Mondal, whose team performed the procedure at Woodlands Hospital, was quoted by the PTI as saying. A decision on whether to implant more stents will be taken later depending on his condition.

“He will be under strict observation for the next couple of days. We will be taking a decision on our next course of action depending on his improvement. His other parameters are fine and he needs to be in the hospital for next three to four days,” Mondal said, adding that he is awake and “absolutely stable”.

“He suffered a myocardial infarction (MI) while doing the treadmill this morning. He had a similar experience Friday also. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and that helped us a lot in treating him,” the doctor said.

An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.

According to the hospital, Ganguly has a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease, a condition of recurring chest pain or discomfort that occurs when a part of the heart does not receive enough blood. This condition occurs most often during exertion or excitement when the heart requires greater blood flow.

In July last year, Ganguly had gone into home quarantine after his elder brother and CAB joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, he had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

