Sourav Ganguly: ‘Keep Sana out of it… too young to know anything in politics’

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana. (Instagram/@sanaganguly) BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly with his daughter Sana. (Instagram/@sanaganguly)

Hours after Sana Ganguly’s Instagram post related to protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act went viral, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly Wednesday appealed to keep his daughter away from controversy as she is “too young a girl to know about anything in politics”.

“Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” Ganguly posted on Twitter.

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

Ganguly’s remarks came after Sana shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh’s ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003) on the social media platform. Her post came amid a police crackdown in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and widespread protests across the country against the law.

The excerpt read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive,” her Instagram story read.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd