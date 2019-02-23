Toggle Menu
Sounds of gunshots from across border triggers panic among farmers in Rajasthan

The BSF officials said those who fired gunshots were hunters and informed the Pakistan Rangers to restrict hunting activities in the border area.

No loss of life was reported. (Representational)

Amid simmering Indo-Pak tensions, sounds of gunshots from across the border on Saturday led to panic among farmers working in the fields here, following which the BSF was alerted but it turned out to be a false alarm.

The gunshots were heard when the farmers were working in the fields in Hindumalkot village, following which they reported the matter to the Border Security Force officials, police said.

No loss of life was reported, they said.

The BSF officials said those who fired gunshots were hunters. They also informed the Pakistan Rangers to restrict hunting activities in the border area, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar, Hemant Sharma said.

