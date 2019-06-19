After setting his colleague on fire, Kerala policeman succumbs to injuries in hospital

A policeman who stabbed and burnt to death a female colleague near Vallikkunnam in Kerala’s Alappuzha district succumbed to injuries he sustained during the incident at the Medical College in Alappuzha on Wednesday, an officer confirmed.

Ajas, who worked with the traffic police station in Aluva, was admitted to the Medical College on Saturday after he sustained burns while setting ablaze Soumya Pushpakaran (37) near her home in Vallikunnam.

Soumya, who worked as a CPO with the Valiikunnam police station, died on the spot. Ajas had murdered his colleague, whom he knew for many years, purportedly after she spurned her marriage proposal. Read in Malayalam

Though Soumya was married and had three kids, she was repeatedly harassed by Ajas for many years, her mother told the media.

“Ajas held a grudge towards my daughter after she rejected his marriage proposal. Soumya had taken Rs 1.50 lakh from Ajas and when she wanted to return the amount, Ajas refused to take it back. She had credited the sum to his bank account, but he returned it. He wanted to marry my daughter. When she rejected the proposal, Ajas threatened to kill her husband and children. He came to Soumya’s house twice with the proposal. On one occasion, he even thrashed her with shoes,” said Indira, her mother.

Ajas had attacked Soumya while she was returning home from work. Travelling in a car, Ajas knocked down the scooter which she was driving and proceeded to stab her with a knife. Before the neighbouring locals could assemble, he opened a canister of an inflammable substance and burnt her alive. She died before she could be taken to the hospital.

Soumya is survived by three children, her mother and her husband, who worked in Libya.