Soumya Pillai selected as Journalist of the Year at 10th IIMCAA awards

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday announced winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards held in Delhi, with Soumya Pillai winning the Journalist of the Year prize. The award ceremony carried out during the inaugural event of IIMCAA’s 14th annual Connections Meet, recognised achievements across journalism, advertising, public relations (PR) and public service.

In the Jury Awards category, Laxmi Devi Aere was selected as the Agriculture Reporter of the Year. Safeena Wani won Reporter of the Year (Publishing), while Medha Yadav was recognised as Producer of the Year (Broadcasting).

Mohammad Asad also received the Producer of the Year award in the broadcast category.