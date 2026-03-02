Soumya Pillai selected as Journalist of the Year at 10th IIMCAA awards

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday announced winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards held in Delhi, with Soumya Pillai winning the Journalist of the Year prize. The award ceremony carried out during the inaugural event of IIMCAA’s 14th annual Connections Meet, recognised achievements across journalism, advertising, public relations (PR) and public service.
In the Jury Awards category, Laxmi Devi Aere was selected as the Agriculture Reporter of the Year. Safeena Wani won Reporter of the Year (Publishing), while Medha Yadav was recognised as Producer of the Year (Broadcasting).
Mohammad Asad also received the Producer of the Year award in the broadcast category.
Under the Indian languages category, Saurav Kumar Borah received the award for print reporting while Alpesh Arvind Karkare received it for his broadcast reporting.
Tanzil Asif was also recognised as Independent Reporter of the Year (Digital-Video).
At the ceremony, Hasleen Kaur was selected as Ad (Advertising) Person of the Year, while Panchanan Mishra won the PR Person of the Year award.
Meanwhile, the Jury also presented Special Mention Awards to Gargy Satapathy (Indian Language Reporting – Publishing) , Nantha Kishore G K (Indian Language Reporting – Broadcast) and Garima Singh (Broadcast Reporting).
Awardees received cash prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, along with trophies and certificates. In the Committee Awards category, actor Chandan Roy and journalist Abhinav Pandey were honoured as Alumni of the Year. Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Milan Vohra, Lipika Sud, Pradeep Kumar Mallik, Dr. Sangita Thakur and Mitali Mohanty Ghosh.
