Kerala woman accused of murdering parents and daughter found dead in jail

Facing trial for poisoning her old parents and eight-year-old daughter, Soumya, was found dead in a Kerala jail Friday. Soumya is believed to have hanged herself at a jail for women in Kannur district.

Police officials had said that the 28-year-old confessed to killing her daughter and parents by mixing a toxic chemical in their food. The police claimed that she committed the murders because she believed her family was coming in the way she wanted to live.

The 30-year-old was reportedly found hanging from a tree in the prison premises. She had been remanded to the jail since May this year, and was found hanging around 10 am, reports said.

Padannakara Vannathamveetil Soumya was accused of poisoning her 75-year-old father Kunhikannan, her 65-year-old mother Kamala and her eight-year-old daughter Aiswarya. The murders were reportedly carried out in a span of four months.

The three back-to-back deaths in the family had triggered fear and rumour-mongering in the village, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who hails from the region, to order a high-level probe.

Traces of a chemical commonly used to kill rodents and insects, were found in the viscera sample and examination of the internal organs of her daughter. The police exhumed the body of Soumya’s daughter, Aishwarya, to conduct the chemical test, four months after her death.

Police officials had claimed that Soumya mixed the chemical in a plate of rice given to her daughter, in fish curry given to her mother and a bowl of ‘rasam’ (a tangy soup) to her father. Soumya had even got herself admitted to a hospital, claiming that she had also developed symptoms of vomiting just four days after she allegedly killed her father.

Soumya’s younger daughter had died in 2012 due to natural causes before she turned one. Her husband, Kishore, had started living separately after the incident.

