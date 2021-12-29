SOS from Deccan College: Precious pieces of history dumped in gunny-bags

WORLD-RENOWNED for its work on excavations tracing major milestones in the history of the Indus Valley Civilisation, Pune’s Deccan College is now staring at an extinction closer home. Running short of space and funds, it is struggling to preserve precious antiquities from excavated sites, including Harappan.

Many of the lakhs of samples its archaeologists have dug up since the 1940s are now kept simply in plastic bags and dumped around the premises at the 200-year-old institute.

Over the years, samples have been collected from more than 100 sites across the country, including animal skeletal remains, plant remains like leaves and roots, bones, teeth, pottery, food grains, beads, shells, prehistoric tools like axes, iron implements, rocks, jewellery made of terracotta and glass, and soil samples.

Among the oldest are stone tools dating back 1.2 to 1.3 million years, excavated from Isampur in Karnataka. The DNA samples and skeletal remains of Harappan inhabitants, believed to be around 4,500 years old, are also among the collection.

Many are kept in Ziploc bags or gunny bags. Some bone and skeletal remains are even kept in the open on the floor or tables, in plastic trays and door-less cupboards. There is no temperature control for preservation.

As part of the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) launched in 2007, about 60-70% of the antiquities and samples owned by the institute – formally known as the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute – had got documented. It is the rest that the college is worried out.

As per an NMMA report, no comprehensive information is available regarding the built heritage and sites and antiquarian wealth of India. The Archeological Survey of India protects 3,659 built heritage sites whereas an additional 3,500 are protected by the respective state governments. A large amount of antiquities are also at museums, institutions, universities as well as godowns of government authorities as confiscated items, the NMMA report said.

The Deccan College authorities claim that in recent decades, funds from the Maharashtra government have been shrinking.

Phone calls to Uday Samant, Minister, Higher and Technical Education, and the department’s director went unanswered.

The archaeology department has about 250 students pursing Master’s, M.Phil and doctoral studies. The Higher and Technical Education Department and UGC are meant to provide a substantial amount as maintenance grant.

Recently, the officials of Deccan College met with the state governemnt and UGC authorities and some solution is reportedly being worked out.

The key Indus Valley sites Deccan College experts have worked on include Rakhigarhi, Farmana, Mitathal and Girawar in Haryana; Kuntasi, Padri and Dholavira in Gujarat; and Bikaner in Rajasthan, apart from sites in the South, Northeast and the Deccan Plateau.

“Every time a researcher wants an object, one has to look among the bags. Students too struggle to have access, which is important to generate interest in them for further research,” says Vice-Chancellor Prof Pramod Pandey.

Apart from the archaeology museum, the institute has one on Maratha history. The Pune Municipal Corporation supports the archaeology museum, but officials said it lacks both infrastructure and enough personnel.

“There is a huge need for more space,” says Prof Vasant Shinde, one of Deccan College’s most well-known Indus Valley experts. “There should be a proper repository to keep both documented and non-documented materials, and they should be kept in order and be available for use by researchers at all times,” he says.

In comparison, major archeological institutions world over keep samples wrapped in cotton and preserved with chemicals. They are either arranged chronologically, or as per the sites of origin, or alphabetically (at Deccan College, they are kept as per sites of excavation). Some of the samples, due to their nature, require air-conditioned and temperature-controlled surroundings.

Particularly vulnerable are plant and animal skeletons and fish bones, which can spoil if not stored properly or if they get exposed to moisture or dampness during monsoons.

“In a few years, even the preserved objects kept inside the museum will need to be checked for their status,” says Shinde.

P D Sabale, Head, Department of Ancient Indian History and Culture and Archaeology, says there is also urgent need for separate repositories for the specialised streams. “At present, the samples from archeo-botany, archeo-zoology among others share space. They can get mixed up, resulting in them being permanently lost.”