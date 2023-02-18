Chidambaram on George Soros row: ‘Did not know Modi govt was so feeble’

Amid the controversy over remarks made by hedge fund manager-turned-philanthropist George Soros about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Adani Group and Hindenburg report, senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram said Saturday that it was “puerile” to label Soros’ statements as an attempt to topple the government.

“I did not agree with most of what George Soros had said in the past and I do not agree with most of what he says now. But to label his remarks as an ‘attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India’ is a puerile statement,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Mentioning that the people of India determine who will be in and out of the government, Chidambaram took a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government, saying: “I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92-year-old rich foreign national.”

In another tweet, he advised everyone to “ignore George Soros and listen to Nouriel Roubini.” “Roubini warned that India is ‘increasingly driven by large private conglomerates that can potentially hamper competition and kill new entrants’. Liberalisation was to usher in an open, competitive economy. The Modi government’s policies have created oligopolies,” Chidambaram added.

Nouriel Roubini is CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, a global macroeconomic consultancy firm in New York, according to news agency ANI. He is also the chief economist for Atlas Capital Team LP, as well as co-founder of Rosa and Roubini Associates, according to nourielroubini.com. At a 2006 address to the International Monetary Fund, Roubini warned of the impending recession due to the credit and housing market bubble.

The nonagenarian billionaire investor Soros stoked controversy during a speech he made ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “It (India) is a democracy, but its leader, Narendra Modi, is no democrat. Inciting violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise. Modi maintains close relations with both open and closed societies.”

Soros then said that “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies”, “their fate is intertwined”, “Adani is accused of stock manipulation”, and “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament”.

Hours after his remarks, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani hit back, saying Soros had “ill-intention to intervene in the democratic process of India and wanted a government that is pliable to his need”.