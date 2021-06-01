Soren writes to PM, slams decision to leave vaccine procurement to states

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying that the Central government’s decision to leave it to the states to procure vaccines for the 18-44 age group was against the “principles of cooperative federalism”.

Soren sought free vaccine doses to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. The financial burden for the state to cover 1.57 crore beneficiaries is “likely to be around Rs 1,100 crore”, which will adversely affect the already stressed ’ financial situation of the state, the chief minister wrote.

The letter comes more than a month after Soren announced that “all residents of Jharkhand” above 18 years of age would get “free vaccination for Covid-19”.

Dated May 31, Soren’s letter to PM Modi said: “This is probably the first instance in the history of independent India that the states have been mandated to procure vaccines on their own. Such a mandate, under the ongoing challenging and unprecedented circumstances where the entire nation is struggling for over a year, stands against the principle of co-operative federalism… It will be extremely difficult to spare as much resources form the resource pool of the state which is already stressed during Covid times.”

Soren further wrote that the “foremost impediment” in ensuring fast and complete vaccination is the “abysmal supply of vaccine vis-à-vis the requirement” of the state. “The supplies against the orders placed continue to remain extremely limited and it ultimately depends on the allocations made by the central government.”