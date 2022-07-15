Soren picks ‘fellow Adivasi’ over ‘son of soil’, asks JMM to back Murmu

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the leading coalition partner in Jharkhand government, on Thursday announced its support for ruling NDA’s candidate for the post of President, Droupadi Murmu.

In a letter, party president and former CM Shibu Soren “ordered” JMM’s three MPs and 30 MLAs to vote for Murmu, the Jharkhand Governor between 2015 and 2021.

The development comes days after Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren helped nominate, along with leaders of 17 parties, Yashwant Sinha as the joint Opposition candidate on June 21.

But the party has reviewed its position since, and decided to back a candidate from the tribal community — both Soren and Murmu come from the Santhal community, the dominant Adivasi community in Jharkhand, and also based in neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal — over ‘son of the soil’ Sinha, who belongs to the state.

Even without JMM’s support, Murmu on paper had enough votes to assume the country’s highest Constitutional office.

In his letter, Shibu Soren wrote: “This is to state that in the forthcoming Presidential Election, Droupadi Murmu is one of the candidates. This is the first time since Independence, and a proud moment, that an Adivasi woman is becoming the President. Therefore, after deliberations, the party has decided to vote in support of her. Hence, all MLAs and MPs are ordered to vote for her on July 18.”

A JMM MLA, who did not want to be identified, said, “In June, there was a small discussion on her candidature and the party later decided to vote for her. It was obvious.”

Sources in Congress, a partner in the Hemant Soren government, remained unfazed, saying the move is on “expected” lines.

JMM leaders also pointed towards a “personal connection” between the Sorens and Murmu, who comes from Rairangpur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district — Hemant Soren’s wife Kàlpana also comes from Mayurbhanj, and his sister, Anjali, is married to a person in Mayurbhanj belt.

A two-time MLA from Rairangpur, a reserved (ST) Assembly constituency, between 2000 and 2009, Murmu became Jharkhand’s first woman and tribal Governor. She was also the state’s first Governor to complete the five-year tenure.