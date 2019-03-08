Sops for self-redevelopment in Mumbai, fresh concessions for slum dwellers

DAYS BEFORE the model code of conduct kicks in for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government in Maharashtra has finalised a slew of incentives of affordable housing and slum housing projects in Mumbai.

Reaching out to all those wishing to own modern-day homes in the commercial capital, the state Cabinet on Friday is expected to take a call on a proposal for incentivising self-redevelopment of old housing societies.

Concessions in land, construction premiums and property tax on land, additional construction rights and a one-window clearance system are some of the measures that the proposal has raised to incentivise self redevelopment.

In the build-up to the elections, the BJP has been reached out to the housing societies, especially in the suburbs of Mumbai, to push self-redevelopment proposals.

Party legislator Pravin Darekar, who controls the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank, has already announced a special financing scheme for societies availing for the option. The state’s proposal has also suggested the option of the government subsidising the interest component for loans availed in such cases. The Cabinet, while declaring an intention to incentivise self-redevelopment, is expected to name a committee of bureaucrats and housing experts to formulate a blueprint for the move.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the government announced a major dole for slum dwellers. In Mumbai, every second resident lives in a slum. After offering rehabilitation to even those families staying in slum structures constructed post the January 1, 2000 cut-off date under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, the Fadnavis government has now decided to “protect” even those who have illegally purchased a slum rehabilitation home.

While norms bar slum dwellers to transfer or sell their rehabilitation homes for at least 10 years, a recent government survey had found such transfers in at least 13,000 cases. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), which is the state’s nodal agency for slum redevelopment, had conducted the survey at the instance of the Bombay High Court, which is hearing a petition in this regard. Acting on recommendations made by the ministerial sub-committee, the state housing department announced on Thursday that the norms in this regard would now be relaxed to safeguard these families from eviction.

Accordingly, those who have illegally purchased such a home within the lock-in period would soon be able to legalise their ownership by paying the stipulated transfer fee and a penalty amount, which would be proportionate to the transfer fee. Also, the SRA’s no-objection won’t be required for transfers after the lock-in period.

The government has also decided to roll out an amnesty scheme in this regard. Once the norms are formally modified, the HC would be apprised regarding the move, said sources. Meanwhile the state government is expected to announce more sops, when the Cabinet meets on Friday. On Wednesday, the Cabinet had rolled out 22 populist decisions.