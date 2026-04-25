PSA slapped on 6 men after protests in Kashmir’s Sopore over student’s harassment in govt school

Officials have alleged that the accused were “actively involved in instigating unrest, indulging in vandalism and attempting to disturb peace during a recent protest by students”. (File photo)

At least six people have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Sopore on charges of vandalism and disturbing law and order during a protest in Kashmir’s Sopore against the alleged harassment of a student in a government school.

J&K Police said on Friday that “in a firm action against elements involved in disturbing public order, Sopore Police have booked six miscreants under the PSA for their involvement in recent law & order disturbances and acts of vandalism during a student protest in Sopore”.

Student protests broke out in the area following the news of the alleged harassment, and the teacher was subsequently removed from the school and attached to the education department. Police had also filed an FIR in the case.