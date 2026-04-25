PSA slapped on 6 men after protests in Kashmir’s Sopore over student’s harassment in govt school

At least six people have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Sopore on charges of vandalism and disturbing law and order during a protest in Kashmir’s Sopore against the alleged harassment of a student in a government school.
J&K Police said on Friday that “in a firm action against elements involved in disturbing public order, Sopore Police have booked six miscreants under the PSA for their involvement in recent law & order disturbances and acts of vandalism during a student protest in Sopore”.
Student protests broke out in the area following the news of the alleged harassment, and the teacher was subsequently removed from the school and attached to the education department. Police had also filed an FIR in the case.
The individuals booked under PSA are all from Sopore. “They have been detained under PSA after obtaining proper detention warrants from the competent authority (District Magistrate) and have been lodged in District Jail Bhadarwah,” the police said.
In a public meeting at Anantnag, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti called out the use of PSA against protesters. “What will become of their lives?” she asked. “They will be thrown into jail for years and then released.”
Officials have alleged that the accused were “actively involved in instigating unrest, indulging in vandalism and attempting to disturb peace during a recent protest by students”.
Reiterating its “zero tolerance” for any unlawful activity that threatens peace and stability in the district, police in Sopore said that more individuals involved in the incident “are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA”.
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They have also issued a warning concerning any attempt to “exploit sensitive situations” or engage in acts that disturb public order.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More