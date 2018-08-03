Jammu and Kashmir: At least 2 militants killed by security forces in Sopore

J&K encounter: Search operations are underway (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File) J&K encounter: Search operations are underway (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)

At least two militants were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district Friday. Security personnel are carrying out search operations, reported news agency ANI. Acting on specific information about presence of militants in Watergam area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official told PTI.

According to police, as the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them and the security personnel retaliated.

More details awaited.

