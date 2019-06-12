Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore

Toggle Menu
During the operation, at Wadoora Payeen in Bomai area of Sopore, militants fired on the search party, which retaliated leading to the encounter.

Forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site. (Representational Image)

At least one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday morning. The encounter broke out during a cordon and search operation launched by the J&K Police and security forces last evening after receiving inputs on the presence of militants.

The identity and affiliation of the killed militant are being ascertained. Forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site.

