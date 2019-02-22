J-K: Encounter underway in Sopore, mobile internet suspended

Toggle Menu
The Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Sopore had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Sopore last night, internet services too have been suspended.

Encounter broke out between the security forces and the militants in Warpora. (File)

An encounter broke out between the security forces and the militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir on Friday morning. The internet services in the town have been suspended.

Last night the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Sopore had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC —preventing the assembly of four or more people — in the area citing apprehension of law and order problems in the area.

In a tweet, the Sopore police said, “In view of the apprehension of law and order problem, restrictions under section 144 of the CRPC are hereby been imposed on the gathering of more than four persons in the entire sub-division of Sopore with effect from Thursday evening, till further orders by ADC Sopore.”

This a developing story more details awaited.

