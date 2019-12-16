SOPA to formulate standards for sustainable soyabean production

A press release stated that India stood at fifth place in the production of soyabean globally. (Express) A press release stated that India stood at fifth place in the production of soyabean globally. (Express)

To improve the per hectare yield of soyabean, the Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA), along with the Indian Institute of Soyabean Research and Solidaridad, has decided to develop Indian standards for sustainable production.

These standards will help India develop sustainable solutions for soyabean production, a SOPA press release stated, elaborating on the incorporation of practices and measures for improved production.

India, the release stated, is at fourth place in area coverage and fifth in production of soyabean globally. “However, the average productivity has hovered about one tonne per hectare for the last few decades. Bridging the yield gap through sustainable crop production practices will enhance the domestic availability of edible oils through higher production of soya and enhance the livelihood of farmers,” he said.

The development of these standards will help in achieving self-sufficiency in edible oils, the release added.

“Our efforts towards improving the productivity and sustainability in the supply chain through the Indian Standards for Sustainable Soy would really help in a big way to achieve the goal of inclusive growth and sustainability in the sector. Improving the productivity in mission mode with the target of achieving 2 tonnes per hectare would be a game-changer in the soy sector,” Dr Davish Jain, SOPA chairman, was quoted as saying in the release.

