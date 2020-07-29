SOPA seeks restoration of export subsidy, increased import duty on edible oil

In a separate letter sent to Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, SOPA has asked for restrictions on the import of edible oil to help domestic oilseed growers realise better prices. (Representational) In a separate letter sent to Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, SOPA has asked for restrictions on the import of edible oil to help domestic oilseed growers realise better prices. (Representational)

Ahead of an expected bumper crop season, the Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has asked for immediate restoration of the 5 per cent export subsidy for soyameal. In a letter to Union minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, SOPA — the premier association of soyabean processors in the country — has also asked for restrictions on import of edible oil in the upcoming season.

Estimates by SOPA have pegged the oilseed acreage for the present kharif season at 103.053 lakh hectares, with Madhya Pradesh (55.075 lakh hectares) and Maharashtra (38.175 lakh hectares) the main states in terms of acreage. The good crop condition, as per initial surveys, has raised hopes for a bumper production of the oilseed post October this year. Other than oil, processors value the solid mass left after the oil is expelled from the seeds. This protein-rich mass, called soya cake or soya meal, is a tradeable commodity, with India exporting nearly 20 lakh tonnes of the commodity on an average.

SOPA has, however, expressed concern about the stoppage of online registration of Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) claims by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on its portal from April this year.

In a letter written on July 28, Davish Jain, chairman of SOPA, has brought the issue to the attention of Goyal. The letter pointed out that there was no written communication or notice by the DGFT regarding the withdrawal or stoppage of the subsidy, and they felt it was a temporary measure due to non-receipt of funds from the Finance Ministry. Jain pointed out that international contracts are normally done three to five months in advance, and exports completed till date have already taken into account the MEIS incentive of 5 per cent.

“Contracts of future supplies up to December 2020 have also been concluded after taking into consideration the MEIS benefit. To suspend this benefit now, either for past supplies or for future exports already contracted, will be wholly unjustified and unfair to the exporters as it will put them to unbearable financial loss, and some of the units may even have to close down,” the letter read.

Suspension of the subsidy would stop all future exports of soya meal from India, with processors losing the market they have made inroads into after considerable efforts, stated Jain.

In a separate letter sent to Goyal on Tuesday, SOPA has asked for restrictions on the import of edible oil to help domestic oilseed growers realise better prices. Pointing out that soyabean oil imports had touched an all-time high of 5 lakh tonnes this July, Jain called for a complete makeover and shift in policy to reduce the import of edible oil and doubling the local production of oilseeds.

Jain suggested that it can be a two- pronged action, involving increase in custom duties as well as staggered imports over the year. In case of soyabean, Jain suggested that the import duty on crude soyabean oil be raised from the current 35 per cent to the WTO rate of 45 per cent.

In case of sunflower, SOPA has asked for an increase in custom duty from the current 35 per cent to 50 per cent. It has said monthly imports between October and January should be capped at 1 lakh tonnes per month, post which import of 2 lakh tonne be allowed.

“Soybean crop is in the field and an all-time high production is expected this year… if immediate steps are not taken to control import of edible oils, we are afraid the soybean prices will crash much below the MSP, causing distress to the farmers. We would, therefore, request for an immediate action on restricting the imports and increasing the customs duty on edible oils in the interest of farmers and the soy processing industry,” the letter read.

