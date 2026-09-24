From ISRO to the stage: The many lives of ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy

From space scientist at ISRO to the architect of the Soorya Festival, one of the longest cultural festivals in the world, Nataraja ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy played many parts during his 75-year-long life. On Wednesday, that life ended with the passing of Keralam’s prominent cultural icon and founder of the Soorya Stage and Film Society.

Krishnamoorthy’s departure came days before the 48th edition of the Soorya festival was slated to begin its 111-day-long journey on October 1.

Born into a family of engineers in Keralam’s Kottayam district, Nataraja ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy graduated in electrical engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, and joined ISRO as a scientist in 1972. Krishnamoorthy worked as a space scientist under veterans of those years – the future President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. But even during his years there, Krishnamoorthy had a passion for the arts – from founding Soorya Stage and Film Society in Thiruvananthapuram and starting the film festival in 1977 to being the first person to introduce the light-and-sound show in Malayalam back in 1978. His Soorya Stage and Film Society would later spread its wings across the world.