From ISRO to the stage: The many lives of ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy

3 min readThiruvananthapuramSep 24, 2026 05:20 AM IST
From space scientist at ISRO to the architect of the Soorya Festival, one of the longest cultural festivals in the world, Nataraja ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy played many parts during his 75-year-long life. On Wednesday, that life ended with the passing of Keralam’s prominent cultural icon and founder of the Soorya Stage and Film Society.
Krishnamoorthy’s departure came days before the 48th edition of the Soorya festival was slated to begin its 111-day-long journey on October 1.
Born into a family of engineers in Keralam’s Kottayam district, Nataraja ‘Soorya’ Krishnamoorthy graduated in electrical engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, and joined ISRO as a scientist in 1972. Krishnamoorthy worked as a space scientist under veterans of those years – the future President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. But even during his years there, Krishnamoorthy had a passion for the arts – from founding Soorya Stage and Film Society in Thiruvananthapuram and starting the film festival in 1977 to being the first person to introduce the light-and-sound show in Malayalam back in 1978. His Soorya Stage and Film Society would later spread its wings across the world.
In 1999, after working at ISRO for 27 years, Krishnamoorthy took voluntary retirement, immersing himself completely in the promotion of art and culture. He eventually became associated with all things art – from dance, theatre, and cinema, to painting and photography, even scripting, choreographing, and directing several productions, and turning sound, light and music into a powerful medium for gripping storytelling.
Since it was founded, the Soorya festival, which endeavours to achieve integration through culture, has grown into one of Keralam’s largest events, showcasing the best of Indian art forms and culture. The Limca Book of Records has recognised the festival as the longest festival of Asia and the society as the largest cultural society in Asia. By conducting film festivals, presenting directors and holding their retrospectives, Krishnamoorthy also took Keralites to the rich legacy of world cinema.
As an organiser, Krishnamoorthy had directed major events involving thousands of performers. He was involved in the inaugural and valedictory ceremonies of the National Games held in Delhi and the 50th Republic Day celebrations.
Krishnamoorthy had been director of Keralam State Film Development Corporation for three terms and had served as a member of the national film awards jury and the Keralam film awards jury. He had also been a member of expert and advisory committees connected with the Union government’s cultural policy and Doordarshan.
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In Keralam, the cultural visionary had served as chairman of the Keralam Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. He also wrote the script for a Malayalam film ‘Melvilasom’ in 2011.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister V D Satheesan called Krishnamoorthy “a revolutionary force” in Malayalam theatre, ushering in new waves of technology and aesthetic expression.
“His light-and-sound shows and stage productions, in which sound, light and words were woven together with remarkable finesse, opened a new chapter in the history of Indian theatre,” Satheesan said in a statement. “His commitment to taking art to the masses and creating international platforms for traditional artists will remain an example for generations to come. The passing of this irreplaceable architect of Keralam’s cultural landscape is an irreparable loss to the state’s artistic and literary world.”