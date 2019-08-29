Soon, special protection force for Corbett National Park

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the creation of a Special Tiger Protection Force in Corbett National Park, during a meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Corbett national park, covering an area of 521 square km, is situated at the foothills of the Himalayas.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said after the meeting that the Centre will fund the force. A total of 85 posts have been sanctioned. These include the posts of one Assistant Conservator of Forests, three forest ranger officers and 81 special tiger guards.

According to the another proposal the Cabinet approved, the state will use 697 hectares of land in Haridwar for Kumbh Mela, 2021. The land currently belongs to Uttar Pradesh and Kaushik said a decision on the transfer of its rights to Uttarakhand will be taken at a later time.

The division of various government assets between the two states has been pending since the formation of Uttarakhand. Recently, Chief Secretaries of both states had met to discuss the unresolved issues.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to a proposal giving a concession of Rs 4.04 crore in royalty on construction material to be used in the development of the 17.23-km Rishikesh bypass, being developed at cost of Rs 514 crore under the Char Dham Road project.

The state government had received a request from the Centre in this regard.