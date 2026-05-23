Soon, Smart Border project to make frontiers with Pakistan, Bangladesh impenetrable: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced a major technological and operational push to strengthen India’s borders, saying the government will soon roll out a Smart Border project to make frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh impenetrable and to eliminate illegal infiltration.

Addressing the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and the Rustamji Memorial Lecture, Shah said, “Border security can no longer rely solely on traditional methods.”

He outlined a new approach that blends stronger inter-agency coordination with high-end technology.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon introduce a Smart Border Project equipped with drones, radars, modern cameras and other advanced technologies. Once this initiative begins, the work of the BSF will become significantly easier and stronger,” he added.