Soon, QR codes for Haryana buildings

In a first, the Haryana government is all set to implement an ambitious project of installing an 18-digit Quick Response (QR) code carrying metal plates outside all built-up structures across the state. The move is intended to streamline property-tax collection.

The government has already begun a drone-based Geographic Information Survey (GIS) to analyse all residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and vacant properties in the state.

The GIS, being conducted by the government with a consultant, Yashi Consulting Services, using drone and satellite imagery technique for highest geo-accuracy and accurate plot dimensions, is nearing completion. After this, the government will generate and install QR code by year-end.

So far, the government has records of at least 32 lakh assessed properties in urban areas that are due to pay property tax.

The metal plates to be affixed to the buildings will contain a Unique Property Identification and QR code (Digital Door Number). Each QR code will have accurate plot area measurement, floors constructed at the time of survey using both base map service and on-ground field measurements.

“The system will result in enhancing the property based tax revenues manifold. It will increase funds for the Urban Local Bodies for future development through a real-time property tax collection mechanism. Geo-tagged property data will be helpful for planning and day-to-day developmental work. In case of any alteration of the building/ structure, the QR code will also enable residents for faster building approvals and Change of Land Use,” said Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.

There are 86 Municipalities comprising 10 Municipal Corporations, 19 Municipal Councils and 58 Municipal Committees in Haryana with approximately 32,36,361 assessed properties in urban area.

Those owning residential properties of up to 300 sq yard are required to pay Re 1 per sq yard. The other four categories of sizes — from 301 sq yard to more than two acres — are required to pay between Rs 4 per sq yard and Rs 10 per sq yard. Rates for commercial space of up to 1,000 sq yard are Rs 12 per sq yard and for more than 1,000 sq yard, it is Rs 15 per sq yard.

Sharan said: “Since Municipal Corporations do not maintain demand and collection register properly and are not able to calculate the arrears of properties after the end of financial year, the tax collection stands low. Also, Municipal Corporations do not conduct general survey of the properties every five years and the supplement survey every year, which further results in poor tax collection. Currently, Urban Local Bodies are not able to collect more than 50 per cent of actual amount from the residents due to lack of single window platform.”

About the benefits of the proposed system, he said: “With the GIS mapping and QR code generation, any alteration in the property, be it structural or ownership will get reflected in our records. Not only tax collection, but once we have digitised records, it will enable government to link other government schemes and transfer of benefits to citizens using the same QR codes.”

The first stage of collection of data from Municipal Corporations has been completed. The second stage — including GIS base map creation — is nearly complete. The third stage will involve integration of property survey data with NIC central software, which the government plans to complete this by year-end. The last stage, including operations and maintenance, will follow next year.