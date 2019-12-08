Soon in Gurgaon: Real-time access to public services

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Gurgaon has become the first city in Haryana to get an Integrated Command and Control Centre, in a bid to create a “super smart city” by providing public services via technology. The centre was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Built at a cost of Rs 38 crore, the centre— located at the IRCTC building Gurgaon’s Sector 44 — aims to integrate “smart services” in the future.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO V Umashankar, said, “To integrate smart services in the future, services like water supply, public WiFi facility, smart parking, monitoring and control of the power distribution system, various message signals, and property management will first be added to this control centre so that efforts can be made to provide as many services as possible to the people.”

The centre, officials said, will provide online real-time access to these facilities, and allow the evaluation and reporting of data as well as help decision-making and paperless work.

Officials said that although all government buildings and police stations have to be connected to the fibre network in order to make this project effective, currently, 160 such structures have been connected. Officials said 400 km of optical fibre has been laid out so far by three different agencies.

In the coming “six to nine months”, however, all government buildings are expected to be connected to public WiFi. Additionally, a mobile app has also been developed for the centre to bring all civic services to citizens on one platform, said officials, and added this application is currently in the trial stage and will be launched soon.

“To increase the reach of this centre, 358 intersection points have been marked where 1,200 CCTV cameras will be installed. At present, 50 intersection points have been covered using 250 CCTV cameras.There are 28 intersections, where a maximum of 24 cameras have been installed so that every small activity can be monitored,” said Umashankar. “Apart from speed identification, number plates of vehicles, as well as drivers of two-wheelers travelling without helmets,” he added.

With the help of the cameras, in the event of road ditches, waterlogging, and protests and demonstrations, crowd counting will also be possible along with facial recognition,” he added.

Officials said streetlight facilities can also be controlled from the centre, allowing lights to be turned on and off, and a complete record to be maintained of this activity. Monitoring of vehicles engaged in solid waste management will also be done from the centre. Sewage treatment plants, drinking water supply meters, and “smart environment metres” installed to check pollution status have also been integrated with the centre.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also addressed people at a Gita Jayanti event in the city, where he stated that the text is still relevant in today’s world, and called upon people to use its message to combat challenges in the present.

“Duniya bhar mein, aaj bhi wahi baatein jo Gita ke samay mein.us samay ke jo challenges the, who aaj bhi hain (The things present in the Gita’s era are there even today.The challenges of that time are there today as well),” said Khattar.

He also announced that Gita Jayanti will be organised as a three-day event in Australia and Canada as well as next year, in March and July respectively.

The Chief Minister also commented on the ongoing tussle between the MCG mayor and its councillors. The latter had, earlier this week, boycotted a House meeting, and insisted they were not being consulted regarding major decisions. They had also submitted a letter to the divisional commissioner, calling for removal of the mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App