Soon, coats for cows at shelter in Ayodhya

With the winter setting in and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh making preservation of cows its priority, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is getting jute coats stitched for 1,200 cattle at its cow shelter.

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, a BJP leader, said: “Generally, cows are given jute bags to save them from cold. But they keep falling off. So we thought of getting coats stitched for the cows. We are first going to get a few samples made of such coats. If they work, we will order more. A farmer, Rajju Pandey, has been given the contract to get these coats stitched.”

Upadhyay said that if the initiative works well, “we will suggest it to the state government. If they like it, they can emulate the initiative at other cow shelters in the state”.

The Corporation’s cow shelter is located at Baishingpur village, 16 km from Ayodhya town, and currently houses around 1,200 cattle — 700-800 bulls and the rest being cows and calves, according to officials.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Ayodhya, Harish Chandra Singh, said the initiative was taken on directions from Municipal Commissioner Sachidanand Singh. “We are in the process of getting the coats made. We have placed an order for a few samples, and after they are made, it will become clear how much it will cost. The logistics will become clear in a weeks’ time,” Singh said.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Ayodhya, Ashok Kumar Srivastava said he has already told people in charge of running gaushalas to copy the initiative.