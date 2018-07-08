Sonipat village sarpanch arrested on murder charges

The police will produce the accused in a Sonipat court on Monday to take him on police remand. The police will produce the accused in a Sonipat court on Monday to take him on police remand.

The Haryana police on Sunday arrested Sonepat’s Pipli village sarpanch Ram Niwas allegedly involved in the murder of a 24-year-old youth on suspicion that he had sought details against him through an RTI application.

The accused, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested from the district, the police said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed the crime as he suspected that the victim had sought some information against him through an RTI application, a spokesman for the state police said at Chandigarh.

He said a complaint had been received against Ram Niwas and two others at Kharkhoda police station on June 24, accusing them of being involved in the murder of Ashish alias Ashu while the victim was working out in a gym at Rampur in the district.

On this information, the case was handed over to Special Investigation Team of Sonipat, which arrested Ram Niwas from a popular dhaba in Murthal on Sunday.

The police will produce the accused in a Sonipat court on Monday to take him on police remand. Further investigation is being carried out, he said.

