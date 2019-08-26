Disturbed over children’s unemployment, man sets himself on fire at CM Khattar’s rally

A man set himself on fire at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad rally in Sonipat Monday afternoon.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Rathdhana village, poured inflammable liquid on his body and immolated himself at the rally. There were also unconfirmed reports of two men getting injured as Rajesh, after setting himself on fire, ran through the crowd. He has been taken to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where his condition is critical.

According to preliminary reports, Rajesh was disturbed because his children were unemployed. Talking to mediapersons in hospital, Rajesh claimed he had met Khattar a few days ago in Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, and told him of his children’s unemployment. Rajesh claimed the Chief Minister had assured him his children would be recruited in Group-D posts. As that didn’t happen, he decided to immolate himself.

With the Haryana Assembly elections approaching, Khattar is currently a state-wide tour. His Jan Aashirwaad Yatra is going to cover all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana. On September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a mega rally in Rohtak, where Khattar will conclude the yatra.