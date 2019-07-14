Sonipat boy fakes abduction, demands Rs 5 crore from dad

Haryana Police Saturday arrested a Sonipat youth for faking his own abduction and demanding Rs 5 crore from his father.

The youth, identified as Ujjawal, was arrested with a teenager friend from a Gurgaon hotel, hours after former’s father informed the police that his son has been abducted.

“Ujjawal, a resident of Akbarpur Barota in Sonipat, had changed the number plate of his car and checked into a hotel in Sector-15, Gurgaon,” a police spokesperson said.

“Ujjawal’s father, Mukesh Kumar, lodged a complaint with Sonipat police that he had received a voice message on his mobile from his son’s phone in which a person claimed that Ujjawal was abducted, and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore for his safe release.

The caller also threatened to kill Ujjawal if ransom was not paid. Mukesh informed us that Ujjawal had earlier in day left for Sonipat court in a Mahindra XUV car,” the spokesman added.

Acting on the information, Inspector General (Rohtak range) Sandeep Khirwar, and Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Pratiksha Godara constituted nine teams.

Tracking the tower location of the mobile phone used in the act, police teams reached the Gurgaon hotel where Ujjawal and his minor friend were staying. During preliminary interrogation, Ujjawal confessed that he had faked his abduction with the help of his friend.