Sonia wishes Bangladesh leaders, cites Indira role in ties

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said India always had a special relationship with Bangladesh largely because of the role Indira Gandhi played in 1971.

In a video message to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sonia said India, has always had a special relationship with the people of Bangladesh.

“This has been because of the role Indira Gandhi played in the historic events of 1971 and the deep bonds of respect, admiration and friendship ‘Bôngobondhu’ and she established…,” she said.

“Both Bangladesh and India, which have been beacons for the celebrations of diversities, are being called upon today to protect and strengthen… their glorious traditions of liberal pluralism.”