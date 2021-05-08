Sonia urges for all-party meet to discuss India’s Covid situation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday criticised the government for its handling of the second wave of the pandemic, accusing it of “failing” the people of India.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia said, “India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people… The nation is sinking under the weight of the Modi government’s indifference and incompetence.” She also urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss Covid-19 situation

The Congress now plans to write to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek his urgent intervention, arguing that the government has abdicated its moral obligation and its sworn duty towards the people.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the government to scientifically track the virus and its mutations across the country using genome sequencing as well as its disease patterns and keep the rest of the world informed about the findings.