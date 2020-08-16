Sonia slams govt: Is there freedom to write, speak, ask questions?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of standing against the democratic system, constitutional values and established conventions. She called on the people to think whether they have the freedom to write, speak, ask questions and put forward their views.

Earlier in the day, the Congress hit out at PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, criticising him for not naming China.

Sonia, who is recuperating after, skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the AICC headquarters. In her absence, senior CWC member A K Antony hoisted the Tricolour in presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

In a statement, Sonia said, “It seems the government is standing against democratic system, constitutional values and established conventions.”

“Is there freedom today to write, speak, ask questions, dissent, express views, seek accountability?…As a responsible opposition, it is our duty to make every effort and struggle to keep our democratic freedom intact,” she said.

Earlier, the Congress pointed out that Modi in his address did not mention China in his speech. “Every Indian is proud of our armed forces… We all have full faith in them… They have given an appropriate reply every time there has been an attack… But why are those in power afraid of mentioning China’s name,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala asked.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “China has occupied our Territory. The Prime Minister does not have the courage to name China. What kind of a Leader is he? On Independence Day people must rise to protect our independence.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd