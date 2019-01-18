Toggle Menu
Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23, 24: Congress leaderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sonia-rahul-to-visit-their-lok-sabha-constituencies-on-january-23-24-congress-leader-5544615/

Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23, 24: Congress leader

The Gandhis will arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where they will leave for their respective constituencies.

Sonia, Rahul to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on January 23, 24: Congress leader
Congress president Rahul Gandhi with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during a CWC meeting in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to visit their respective parliamentary constituencies Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on January 23-24, a party leader said Friday.

During his two-day visit, the Congress president is expected to take part in several party programmes and a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee, Amethi district Congress spokesman Anil Singh said.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in her constituency Rae Bareli, Singh said.

The Gandhis will arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where they will leave for their respective constituencies.

They will depart for Delhi on January 24, Singh added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 LIVE Updates: 51 women under 50 entered Sabarimala, Kerala govt tells SC
2 IRCTC Railway tatkal ticket booking timings, reservation, cancellation rules and charges: All you need to know
3 NAS Shibpur to be commissioned as INS Kohassa