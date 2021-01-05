Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati should get Bharat Ratna: Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BSP president Mayawati deserve to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said Tuesday.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat tweeted that both Sonia and Mayawati are “sharp” political personalities. “You can agree or disagree with her politics but you cannot rule out the fact that Sonia ji has taken the yardstick of dignity, social devotion and public service of Indian women to a new height,” Rawat said in the tweet in which he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rawat added that Mayawati has instilled confidence in exploited and harassed people over the years. “The Government of India should honour both these personalities with Bharat Ratna this year,” Rawat said.