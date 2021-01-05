scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Must Read

Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati should get Bharat Ratna: Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

“The Government of India should honour both these personalities with Bharat Ratna this year,” Rawat said.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Updated: January 5, 2021 8:17:05 pm
lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha election results, lok sabha election results 2019, harish rawat, haridwarFormer Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BSP president Mayawati deserve to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said Tuesday.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat tweeted that both Sonia and Mayawati are “sharp” political personalities. “You can agree or disagree with her politics but you cannot rule out the fact that Sonia ji has taken the yardstick of dignity, social devotion and public service of Indian women to a new height,” Rawat said in the tweet in which he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Rawat added that Mayawati has instilled confidence in exploited and harassed people over the years. “The Government of India should honour both these personalities with Bharat Ratna this year,” Rawat said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement