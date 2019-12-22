Sonia Gandhi‘s anti-CAA post retweeted from Nepal PM handle, later deleted

Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli

A retweet of Congress president Sonia Gandhi‘s video message criticising the Narendra Modi government from Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli’s official Twitter handle was removed after severe criticism on social media, with a top aide of the Nepal PM stating that the account may have been temporarily compromised.

Sonia’s 2.37-minute video message, criticising the Modi government over attempts to allegedly suppress protests against the new citizenship law with “brute force” and tweeted from the Congress party’s official handle, was retweeted a few minutes later from Oli’s Twitter handle on Friday.

As it was greeted with hostile messages, some calling it an act of immature diplomacy that may affect Nepal’s relationship with India, the tweet was removed. Oli’s press adviser Surya Thapa said, “Someone may have abused the Prime Minister’s password (and misused the Twitter account).”

Thapa said the matter is being investigated, without giving more details.

Traditionally, Oli and his erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal-United Marxist Leninist and the Sonia Gandhi-led Indian National Congress have been on good terms, while Oli’s relationship with PM Modi soured after the 134-day-long economic blockade by India beginning September 2015.

