Sonia Gandhi writes to Modi, gives suggestions for food entitlements provided by the Centre

Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday, giving suggestions to Modi’s decision to provide food free of cost to the poor under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) during the nation-wide lockdown.

In her letter, Sonia lauded Modi’s decision to provide 5 kg of grain per person in addition to the entitlements under the NFSA and asked him to consider a few suggestions.

“Firstly, the provision of 10 kg grains/person to NFSA beneficiaries must be extended for an additional period of 3 months, i.e.,till September 2020. Given the chronic economic distress faced by these beneficiaries, the food entitlements may be provided free of cost”, she wrote.

Sonia’s second suggestion was that 10 kg of grains per person be provided free of cost for six months for those who are facing food insecurity and do not have ration cards. “I would like to bring to your notice that all migrant labour who have been facing acute distress may not be holding NFSA cards. In addition, many deserving people have been excluded from the NFSA lines”, wrote Sonia.

Elaborating that the current crisis has pushed several relatively food secure families into food insecurity and poverty, Sonia wrote that the two suggestions are critical to safeguard people against food inflation. “Furthermore, the release of food grains to the states as suggested above will help create storage space with Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ramp up Rabi season procurement of Wheat and Rice”, she wrote.

The Congress chairman concluded her letter with, “In our fight against the pandemic we must ensure that no one faces hunger.”

