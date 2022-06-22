Sonia Gandhi writes to ED seeking postponement of appearance till complete recovery from Covid-19

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, June 22, seeking postponement of her appearance before the agency. She has requested for postponement of a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid and a lung infection.

The Congress president was summoned by the agency in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Since she has been strictly advised, rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely,”

Gandhi was discharged on Monday from a private Delhi hospital where she was admitted for Covid 19-related complications.

The Congress party has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a “political vendetta”.