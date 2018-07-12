Sonia Gandhi will work to get non-BJP forces together: Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (File)

The Congress will play the role of bringing all non-BJP forces together at the Centre in the 2019 Parliament elections. The possibility of a third front is unlikely, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Wednesday. “UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will play a significant role in getting all the non-BJP alliances together,” he said.

He added, “A decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be taken after the elections. Being the larger party Congress will adequately hold consensus with like-minded parties to put up a strong opposition against the BJP.” During an informal talk with the media at state guesthouse Suyog in Nagpur, Chavan dismissed the emergence of a third front. “The Congress’s battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party is ideologically driven. The present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anti-democratic and we will fight to defeat them in 2019 polls,” he said.

Chavan ruled out a political understanding directly or indirectly with Shiv the Sena, but indicated that if Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party fight elections separately, it would help the Congress. “A Congress and Nationalist Congress Party alliance is a possibility. Yet, if Nationalist Congress Party decides to contest separately it would be inferred as indirectly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Reflecting on the future alliances, Chavan said, “ It appears that BJP will put pressure on the Sena for the alliance to avoid division in vote share.”

