Sonia Gandhi had sought undertaking from Uddhav before forming pact: Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. (File photo) Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. (File photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday revealed that before joining the Maha Aghadi coalition, Congress chief Sonia had sought a written undertaking from Shiv Sena that the new government would work within the ambit of the Constitution.

Chavan, in a meeting in Nanded, said clear guidelines were given by the Congres president that the state government must work within the frame of the Constitution, PTI reported.

“She told us that first, we should get this in writing (from Sena) that the government should work within the ambit of the Constitution and shouldn’t violate the Constitution preamble. We were told to convey this to Uddhav Thackeray,” PTI quoted Chavan as saying.

The PWD minister also revealed that before the coalition with NCP and Sena was formed, Gandhi had told Congress leaders in Maharashtra that if the government doesn’t function as expected, the party should quit it.

“We conveyed the same to Thackeray. He agreed and we went to form the government,” Chavan said.

Thackeray was sworn in CM in November last year, heading an alliance government with the Congress and NCP, after results of the October 21 Assembly elections failed to throw up a clear winner.

Devendra Fadnavis: Sena should clarify about the deal

Responding to the Chavan’s remark, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena should clarify about the “deals” done before the Sena-NCP-Congress (also known as Maha Vikas Aghadi) government was formed in the state. “If alliance parties don’t have faith (in Sena) why is the Sena in government,” Fadnavis said.

