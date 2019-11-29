Sonia Gandhi slams govt’s ‘vindictiveness’, asks all to stand up to ‘regime’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the prolonged incarceration of P Chidambaram and called it “sheer vindictiveness” of the Narendra Modi government that has kept the former Union minister in prison for 100 days.

Advertising

His son and Lok Sabha MP Karti also hit out at the government and asked whether he is being kept in jail for political reasons.

He also alleged that the government is “afraid” of Chidambaram and “doesn’t want him to come to Parliament”.

Addressing a general body meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia asked the party to be united in standing up to the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s “regime”, which, she alleged, is intoxicated by power and does not follow rules and conventions.

Advertising

Sonia’s criticism came on a day the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX-Media case.

Sonia said: “Let us be united in our resolve to stand up to the Modi-Shah regime, a regime that knows or follows no rules and conventions, intoxicated by power, and wielding it to strike at every institution of our democracy, at political opponents…like our colleagues [D K] Shivakumar and Chidambaram. It is sheer vindictiveness that has kept Chidambaram in prison for 100 days.”

She said, “These are undoubtedly extraordinary times, when our fortitude and resilience are under the greatest of tests. But collectively we will turn the tide – not for our sake but for the sake of the Constitution, for the sake of a liberal and pluralistic democracy, and for the sake of our country and our people.”

Karti told The Indian Express that it is “very unfortunate” that Chidambaram has been kept in remand for 100 days

He said: “It is not even a trial. He has not even faced trial. It is a pre-trial remand for investigation. How long will you investigate something which happened in 2007, for which you filed an FIR in 2017, for which the chargesheet says only Rs 9.96 lakh (was received) – that too received by cheque by another company? So what is this remand for? Is it being done because you don’t want him to speak in Parliament. What is this remand for. His personal liberty, right to reputation everything is greatly damaged by this,” Karti said.

Karti said he was surprised that “independent legal luminaries” are silent about Chidambaram’s continued incarceration. “Isn’t personal liberty important,” he asked.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu said, “It is different to go through trial and to be found guilty, but to go (to jail) even before that…to be incarcerated is very unfortunate. Where are the independent legal commentators? Nobody speaks about it. A lot of people come to me privately and speak about it. But nobody says anything publicly.”

He also said, “There is a climate of fear in this country (that stops people from) speaking freely about certain things.”

He asked what kind of signal the government is sending by keeping Chidambaram in custody for 100 days. “Are they signaling that anything can be done to anybody? Where is the right to liberty? Where is the right to reputation? Why should you even have custody of somebody like this? Why should there even be an arrest? If you have all the evidence you must file a chargesheet and get on with the trial. What is this pre-trial demand? This process is the punishment,” he said.

Stating that the Congress has been “completely supportive”, Karti said, “Everybody from Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi to Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi to Priyanka Gandhi have visited him…. They realise that what is happening to him is very, very unfortunate, very wrong. How can you have pre-trial remand?”