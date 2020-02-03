Sonia Gandhi receiving treatment for stomach infection

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening after she complained of a stomach ache. (File) Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening after she complained of a stomach ache. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being treated for stomach infection, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr D S Rana said on Monday.

Sonia was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after she complained of a stomach ache. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached the hospital.

“She complained of a stomach ache and was brought to the hospital. Some routine investigations will be performed,” said a senior official from the hospital.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday. Senior leaders said she is scheduled to address an election rally in the capital on February 5.

