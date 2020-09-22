scorecardresearch
FinCEN Files

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul return from abroad after her medical check-up

Sonia Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check-up on September 12.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 6:44:51 pm
Sonia Gandhi, Sonia Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi health news, Sonia Gandhi US treatment, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Congress, Indian Express newsCongress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File/PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad early Tuesday, sources said.

Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.

Sources had said her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi had cleared the Congress’ organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.

