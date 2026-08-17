Vande Mataram ‘disruption’: Supreme Court advocate’s complaint against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

An advocate of the Supreme Court has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident involving the disruption of the national song during an Independence Day function.
The complaint, filed by advocate Subh Sharma, alleged that during the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, Sonia Gandhi made gestures that appeared to indicate an objection to the song being continued.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Monday said they are inquiring into the complaint regarding the alleged incident at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on August 15. The complaint was received at the I P Estate Police Station on Sunday evening.
Sharma has sought an investigation into the matter and the registration of an FIR against the two Congress leaders.
The complaint alleged: “… As reported in the media and as reflected in video footage circulated in the public domain, after the initial portion of the National Song had been sung and its rendition continued, Smt. Sonia Gandhi appeared to make gestures and communicate with persons present in a manner which, prima facie, appeared to indicate an objection to the continuation of the rendition.”
“Therefore, the exact nature, intention and purpose of the gestures and conduct of Smt. Sonia Gandhi are matters which require investigation by the competent investigating agency,” it said.
The complaint further alleged that in another video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen speaking the words, “We are not singing Vande Mataram.”
The statement, when viewed in the context of the ongoing rendition of the National Song and the conduct attributed to Sonia Gandhi, raises concerns regarding the alleged intention and conduct of both leaders towards ‘Vande Mataram’ and its dignity, the complaint said.
“Such conduct, if established upon investigation, would not merely constitute a serious disrespect towards ‘Vande Mataram’… but would also reflect an alarming disregard for the sentiments of the people of the country and the constitutional values associated with national honour,” the complaint stated.