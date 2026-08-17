Vande Mataram ‘disruption’: Supreme Court advocate’s complaint against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and others during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

An advocate of the Supreme Court has filed a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident involving the disruption of the national song during an Independence Day function.

The complaint, filed by advocate Subh Sharma, alleged that during the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, Sonia Gandhi made gestures that appeared to indicate an objection to the song being continued.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Monday said they are inquiring into the complaint regarding the alleged incident at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on August 15. The complaint was received at the I P Estate Police Station on Sunday evening.